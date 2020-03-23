Sidewalk Chalk Art

In chico means a lot of kids are stuck at home... but one chico junior high student is making the best of it... violet fuller and her art class were scheduled to have what they call a chalk walk.

Students were going to line-up chalk drawings for their school to see... but since the coronavirus forced schools to shutdown -- she decided to draw her own chalk-walk -- right outside her home... i think it's definitely important just because we're in quarantine doens't mean we can't go outside.

You just have to be careful, and social distancing is very important and you have to make sure you're careful but you still can have fun outside.

Do some activites with her companion "butters" right by her side, violet's completed close to 50 different drawings so far... also, her birthday is this wednesday.

She turns 13 so happy early birthday.