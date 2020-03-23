Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sidewalk Chalk Art

Sidewalk Chalk Art

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Sidewalk Chalk Art

Sidewalk Chalk Art

School closures in Chico means a lot of kids are stuck at home, but one Chico Junior High student is making the best of it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sidewalk Chalk Art

In chico means a lot of kids are stuck at home... but one chico junior high student is making the best of it... violet fuller and her art class were scheduled to have what they call a chalk walk.

Students were going to line-up chalk drawings for their school to see... but since the coronavirus forced schools to shutdown -- she decided to draw her own chalk-walk -- right outside her home... i think it's definitely important just because we're in quarantine doens't mean we can't go outside.

You just have to be careful, and social distancing is very important and you have to make sure you're careful but you still can have fun outside.

Do some activites with her companion "butters" right by her side, violet's completed close to 50 different drawings so far... also, her birthday is this wednesday.

She turns 13 so happy early birthday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ridgewoodkid

Ridgewoodkids Paper & Sidewalk Chalk Butterfly Craft For Kids - Glued To My Crafts https://t.co/rfW8dSOG18 https://t.co/6SlbMck8fX 6 minutes ago

abbasyaldah

Lisa Cline RT @erinswanwrites: Today, someone in my neighborhood dropped off chalk on people's doorsteps. And folks came out and drew and wrote on the… 16 minutes ago

vball4ev3r

Grace Himchak RT @aevidum: AEVIDUM CHALK CHALLENGE GIVEAWAY: Spread kindness during this time of social distancing. Chalk your driveway or sidewalk. Post… 31 minutes ago

leakycondo

Rob Guzyk RT @PeeJayAitch: Sidewalk chalk work by my daughter and wife today. #covid19 #coronavirus 1/6 https://t.co/h6jFYKCcWJ 1 hour ago

leakycondo

Rob Guzyk RT @PeeJayAitch: Sidewalk chalk work by my daughter and wife today. #covid19 #coronavirus 5/6 https://t.co/Lg3PMe2bzD 1 hour ago

marionetta

marionetta RT @PeeJayAitch: Sidewalk chalk work by my daughter and wife today. #covid19 #coronavirus 3/6 https://t.co/wxFMzlXmtX 1 hour ago

xgraciefacie

gracie 🦋 aw when I was in a treatment center they let us play with chalk (I know we were kids) and so I wrote this on the si… https://t.co/vIlmMHjxtE 1 hour ago

PeeJayAitch

Paul J. Henderson Sidewalk chalk work by my daughter and wife today. #covid19 #coronavirus 6/6 https://t.co/BlSg9bt4rF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.