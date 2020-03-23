Global  

Trump promises to roll out National Guard

Trump promises to roll out National Guard

Trump promises to roll out National Guard

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 22) said that the United States is &quot;enduring a great national trial,&quot; with nearly one in three Americans under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also pledged to deploy the National Guard.

Libby Hogan reports.

