Trending: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian slammed after phone call with Taylor Swift leaked, Idris Elba's wife tests positive for

sidi diallo New post (Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party) has been published on Trending News - https://t.co/wHe6kyEZQB 3 hours ago

·˚ ༘ 𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚎𝚗 ༊*·˚ RT @finnhucklebrry: kim kardashian and kanye west are over party is trending. 21 hours ago

finn ✧ kim kardashian and kanye west are over party is trending. 1 day ago

Lucy Stephanie Ah so this is why Kanye and Taylor Swift is trending. A video leak. Hmmm. 🤔 #KanyeWestIsOverParty… https://t.co/kGt0GMCmm4 2 days ago

Please Delete Florida People got Kanye West trending as if he didn't say that a MAGA hat made him feel like Superman a year ago and Kim K… https://t.co/r8wM2HqRoi 2 days ago

✨Ｃｈｒｉｓｔｉｎａ✨ RT @paulmacko: #Trending 🇨🇦 #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty Kanye West and Kim Kardashian branded ‘liars’ as infamous phone cal… 2 days ago

🅟🅐🅤🅛 🅜🅐🅒🅚🅞 #Trending 🇨🇦 #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty Kanye West and Kim Kardashian branded ‘liars’ as infamous… https://t.co/RFmcoJL5Rg 2 days ago