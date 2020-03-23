Global  

Canada becomes first to pull out of Olympics

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Team Canada became the first country to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday (March 22), joining several other big names this weekend in calling for the postponement of the Games and putting increased pressure on host country Japan to act.

Gloria Tso reports.

Tweets about this

