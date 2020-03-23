Canada becomes first to pull out of Olympics 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Canada becomes first to pull out of Olympics Team Canada became the first country to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday (March 22), joining several other big names this weekend in calling for the postponement of the Games and putting increased pressure on host country Japan to act. Gloria Tso reports. 0

Tweets about this kara aiello RT @NBCNews: Latest coronavirus updates: https://t.co/efedL2uk7p • Global cases surge past 300,000 • Sen. Paul becomes first senator known… 44 seconds ago Susan #NHSLove RT @MSNBC: Latest coronavirus updates: https://t.co/FhjCmth6hq • Global cases surge past 300,000 • Sen. Paul becomes first senator known t… 2 minutes ago Steve P RT @ElmaAksalic: • Sen. Rand Paul becomes first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. • Australia and Canada pull athletes from 202… 2 minutes ago Mona Macneil RT @chronicleherald: ICYMI: Canada becomes first country to pull out of Tokyo Olympics unless Games are postponed for a year. #coronavirus… 5 minutes ago Víctor Faúndes RT @guardian: Tokyo 2020 Olympics in doubt as Canada becomes first team to pull out over coronavirus https://t.co/0TULiiOLfE 12 minutes ago Charly Triballeau RT @AFPTokyo: 2020: Postponement 'inevitable'? With growing anger from athletes, the IOC says postponement is now a possibility. PM Abe t… 15 minutes ago Derek Bryant Tokyo 2020 Olympics in doubt as Canada becomes first team to pull out over coronavirus https://t.co/zgqXL2OYGg 21 minutes ago