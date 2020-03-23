Global  

City of 7 million now a ghost town after self-imposed quarantine in India

The city of Chennai in south-eastern India was deserted after millions stay home during the quarantine that has been issued by authorities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage from March 22 shows deserted roads in the city as many stayed indoors to prevent the highly infectious disease from spreading.

The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the voluntary "Janata Curfew" on Sunday that is imposed from 7 a.m.

To 9 p.m.

