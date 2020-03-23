Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus

Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus
Placido Domingo has tested positive for the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus Bon Jovi star David Bryan has also tested positi… https://t.co/nXhEi10evs 3 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus Bon Jovi star David Bryan has also tested positi… https://t.co/P6wheqKvzF 4 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus 5 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus - Bon Jovi star David Bryan has also tested posi… https://t.co/ARDrpg7Tp1 9 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus - https://t.co/ics820W938 9 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/gmBueII34F https://t.co/tvcUPJddwh 9 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/QeDEwcY38h https://t.co/swq2roRmdn 10 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Placido Domingo quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HN4X5QLBRE #RileyCamryn https://t.co/PYw17WtkDn 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.