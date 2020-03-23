Global  

Florida State Parks closed to the public effective Monday

All state parks in Florida are closed to the public effective Monday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

NEW THIS MORNING, ALL FLORIDASTATE PARKS ARE NOW CLOSED.INITIALLY THE PLAN WAS TOLIMIT HOURS AND REDUCE VISITORCAPACITY.

NOW STAFF SAYS THATHAS NOT RESULTED IN THEREDUCTIONS NEEDED TO BESPROTECT THE PUBLIC'S HEALT




