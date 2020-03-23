Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is reportedly in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York after testing positive for the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blynntopsfield

Bambi Bites Back RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been placed into isolation in a New York prison after testing positive for COV… 4 minutes ago

gracetosio45

GraceTrumpWarrior RT @Kelmerica78: Well this is interesting.... Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for covid-19 as virus spreads in NY jails. https:… 9 minutes ago

theirishpost

The Irish Post He is reportedly being held in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in New York #HarveyWeinstein #Coronavirus https://t.co/88e0DuJ6SB 18 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/dy457elHD3 28 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TVGuide: Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for coronavirus In prison https://t.co/0kS3OmMY9m https://t.co/0vVtvbZwH3 30 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #HaveryWeinstein reportedly tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/pFt1DDZ7sN https://t.co/yAudMJS9RT 31 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: According to several reports, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bNWbjb0qXQ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.