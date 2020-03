CCSD Board to host emergency meeting for online learning

RIGHT NOW, THERE ARE 190POSITIVE CASES IN OUR STATE.NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE JUSTANNOUNCED ANOTHER CASE, RAISINGTHEIR TOTAL TO SEVEN.SO FAR, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYMORE THAN 26-HUNDRED PEOPLE GOTTESTED IN THE STATE.AN EMERGENCY MEETING OF THEC-C-S-D BOARD OF TRUSTEES ISJUST HOURS AWAY.THIS - AS THE DISTRICT ROLLSOUT PLANS TO PROVIDE "DISTANTLEARNING FOR KIDS IN THEDISTRICT.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT DISTRICTHEADQUARTERS - - WITH MORE ONTHE FUTURE OF YOUR CHILD'SEDUCATION FROM HOME.SEAN?KALYNA - TODAY IS THE DAY MANYTEACHERS - PARENTS AND STUDENTSWILL GET ANSWERS TO THEIRBURNING QUESTIONS - - ABOUTWHAT AT-HOME-LEARNING LOOKSLIKE HERE IN CLARK COUNTY.BUT YOU WON'T FIND ITPHYSICALLY HERE.MUCH LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE - -YOU WILL FIND IT ONLINE.THE BOARD OF TRUSTEE'S MEETINGAGENDA SHOWS THIS GATHERING WASCALLED TO GIVE SUPERINTENDENTJESUS JARA SPECIAL EMERGENCYPOWERS THAT OTHERWISE WOULDHAVE TO BE BOARD APPROVED - -GIVING HIM THE FLEXIBILITY TOMOVE QUICKLY.LIKELY - IN RELATION TO THEONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM JARAANNOUNCED YESTERDAY.IN A TWEET - JARA SAYS THATPROGRAM CALLED ACTIVELY LEARNWILL PROVIDE ENGLISH ANDLANGUAGE ARTS - SCIENCE - ANDSOCIAL STUDIES LESSONS TOSTUDENTS FROM THIRD - THROUGH12TH GRADES.TRAINING FOR TEACHERS ISSCHEDULED EVERY DAY THIS WEEK -- BUT THIS STILL LEAVES OUTCIRRICULUM FOR KINDERGARTENTEACHERS LIKE KRISTIN NIGRO(SP?) - WHO WE TALKED WITH LASTWEEK."IT'S JUST VERY CONCERNINGBECAUSE WHEN YOU SEE THINGSLIKE WE HAVE TO TAKE ATTENDANCEAND THEN DO REMOTE LEARNING,WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE?

ANDTHAT'S WHERE A LOT OF EDUCATORSFALL RIGHT NOW."THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONSSTILL CIRCULATING IN THEDISTRICT RIGHT NOW - - ANDWHILE YOU CAN'T ATTEND THISMEETING - YOU CAN STILL ASKTHEM.YOU CAN EMAIL WRITTEN QUESTIONSFOR TODAY'S MEETING AT THE WEBADDRESS ON YOUR SCREEN...WEALSO HAVE IT POSTED ONLINE.THE MEETING WILL ALSO BESTREAMED ONLINE AT CCSD DOTNET.SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSEDTHROUGH APRIL 13TH AT THEEARLIEST.SEAN DELANCEY - 13 ACTION NEWS.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ISLAUNCHING A TASK FORCE TO HELPBATTLE CORONAVIRUS.