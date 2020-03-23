Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

THE HEALTH MINISTRY ANNOUNCED IN THEIR DAILY BRIEFING THAT THE GOVT IS WORKING WITH 12 PRIVATE LABORATORY CHAINS FOR TESTING THESE 12 HAVE 15,000 COLLECTION CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have gone into lockdown...there is a complete lockdown in 19 states and union territories and partial curbs in 6 states.

In Karnataka food, milk, fish, meat and grocery services to function.

Certain parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh shall also go into lockdown, and Telangana has sealed its borders and public transportation has been banned.

In Goa, tourist buses have been banned AND OTHER NEWS #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

masterstroke_mi

Astitwa RT @Cow__Momma: No Domestic Flights From Wednesday, Says Centre Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/C4qiNa00Rc via @ndtv 3 minutes ago

JantaKaReporter

Janta Ka Reporter 80 cities in 22 states and union territories go into lockdown till 31 March; Read all about restrictions and exempt… https://t.co/fG3hJMRUGN 3 minutes ago

Sandeep19601

Sandeep1960 Reactive decision (after MB and AK's strong request letters): No Domestic Flights From Wednesday, Says Centre Amid… https://t.co/DwXY34lbpx 13 minutes ago

LeenaVaishno

Leena Chaudhary RT @ndtvvideos: No domestic flights from Wednesday, says centre amid coronavirus crisis Read more here: https://t.co/v591ZXZTKs https://t.… 14 minutes ago

Jitendr18995686

Dr Jitendra Sharma @AnbalaganJob No Domestic Flights From Wednesday, Says Centre Amid Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/VbztmIjRxH… https://t.co/hkwNT0gP2S 14 minutes ago

ndtvvideos

NDTV Videos No domestic flights from Wednesday, says centre amid coronavirus crisis Read more here: https://t.co/v591ZXZTKs https://t.co/dFgB9Vt3PR 16 minutes ago

MikeDesai

Mike Desai RT @gops33: No Domestic Flights From Wednesday, Says Centre Amid Coronavirus Crisis - NDTV https://t.co/ysfnxTdg7j 16 minutes ago

azhar786purnea

Azhar Alam RT @Outlookindia: #Coronavirus Live Updates | A complete lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. Some parts of 6 st… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.