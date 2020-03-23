Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus

Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus

Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus

Greece entered its first day of lockdown on Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The lockdown started at 4am and required all citizens and residents to stay home or risk a 150-euro fine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In GREECE Enters Lockdown To Tackle Virus https://t.co/SzT6XjkkK2 #Greece #news 5 minutes ago

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus - Republic World - Republic World https://t.co/huJSHwHVDO 39 minutes ago

AP_VideoAlert

AP Video Alert GREECE VIRUS LOCKDOWN - LATEST VIDEO Scenes from Athens as Greece enters lockdown to tackle virus. STORY# 4260988 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.