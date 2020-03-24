Global  

Thessaloniki streets deserted on Greece's second day of lockdown due to COVID-19

The streets of Thessaloniki were completely deserted on Greece's second day, March 24, of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streets of Thessaloniki were completely deserted on Greece's second day, March 24, of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greek government implemented early preventive measures like shop closures but also a general traffic lock-down to eliminate the spread of the virus.

Citizens should have their ID and permission documents or SMS from the state allowing them to be outside.

Police are controlling people and are handing out fines of 150 euros for people who are out of their houses without proper permission.




