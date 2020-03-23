Police Bring Smiles to Quarantined Families During Nationwide Shutdown in Spain 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published Police Bring Smiles to Quarantined Families During Nationwide Shutdown in Spain Protect and serve has taken on a new meaning during Spain’s nationwide shutdown. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this