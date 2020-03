Latest information on the Coronavirus in Southwest Florida now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:46s - Published Latest information on the Coronavirus in Southwest Florida This is the latest information on the Coronavirus in Southwest Florida and globally. 0

THIS MORNING WE WANT TO MAKE YOU HAVE THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS. IN FLORIDA THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN A THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES. LET'S GO COUNTY BY COUNTY. COLLIER HAS 33 CASES... LEE COUNTY HAS 26 CASES... AND THERE ARE ONLY TWO CASES IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY. THERE'S ONE IN DESOTO COUNTY AS WELL. STATEWIDE, THERE HAVE BEEN 13 DEATHS. AROUND THE WORLD, THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN 341-THOUSAND CASES. THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN MORE THAN 14 THOUSAND DEATHS... BUT IT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT MORE THAN 98-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN THE VIRUS AND COMPLETELY RECOVERED.





