Gov. Baker Orders All Non-Essential Business To Close now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:46s - Published Gov. Baker speaks on the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this derek RT @LowellSunNews: Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an order beginning Tuesday at noon that all non-essential business shall close th… 1 minute ago Sentinel&Enterprise Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an order beginning Tuesday at noon that all non-essential business shall clo… https://t.co/KzTWw9HOzq 2 minutes ago Walter Sullivan Governor Orders Non-Essential Business to Close - MMTCs: Essential - MRE Non-Essential -Governor Baker has just or… https://t.co/mt3IHq7cJu 2 minutes ago The Lowell Sun Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an order beginning Tuesday at noon that all non-essential business shall clo… https://t.co/pnVYcjf3KM 2 minutes ago Steven Myers RT @HackswithHaggs: Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses in Massachusetts to be closed starting tomorrow through April 7. I'l… 3 minutes ago Christina Hager “If you’re not an essential business...you basically need to close your doors with respect to your physical operati… https://t.co/ydhqDwrpmZ 9 minutes ago Joe Haggerty Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses in Massachusetts to be closed starting tomorrow through April 7.… https://t.co/4ra2WSvolO 10 minutes ago