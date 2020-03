Coronavirus scams

SURROUNDING THE VIRUS ARECOUNTLESS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO EXPLAINS WHY NEVADA'SATTORNEY GENERAL IS STEPPING UPTO WARN RESIDENTS ABOUTCOVID-19 SCAMS AND HOW TO AVOIDTHEMCYBER CRIMINALS ARE LOOKING TOTAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR GROWINGANXIETY WHICH IS WHY NEVADA'SATTORNEY GENERAL HAS THISMESSAGE FOR YOU.PKG: AARON FORD NEVADAATTORNEY GENERAL "IT'SIMPORTANT FOR NEVADANS TOREMEMBER THAT THERE ARE PEOPLEIN BUSINESSES OUT THERE THATWANT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OFYOU..." BY PREYING ONMISINFORMATION AND FEAR OFCOVID-19 AARON FORD NEVADAATTORNEY GENERAL "FEAR CANCAUSE EVEN THE MOST CAUTIOUS OFFORD SAYS CYBER CRIMINALS AREUSING THESE THREE SCAMS TOTRICK YOU..AARON FORD NEVADA ATTORNEYGENERAL "PHISHING SCAMS, WHATWE CALL SOCIAL ENGINEERING ANDWHAT WE CALL BAIT AND SWITCHSCAMS." IN SOME CASES SCAMMERSWILL SEND EMAILS OR TEXTMESSAGES CLAIMING TO BE FROM ALEGITIMATE ORGANIZATION WITHINFORMATION RELATED TO THEVIRUS...BUT FORDSAYS DON'T BEFOOLED....AARON FORD NEVADA ATTORNEYGENERAL "VICTIMS OFTEN OPENATTACHMENTS TO THESE EMAILS ANDWHEN THEY DO THAT IT SUBJECTSTHEM TO QUESTIONS ABOUT LOG ININFORMATION, EMAIL, PASSWORDSAND AT MOMENT THEIRINFORMATIONIS BEINGCOMPROMISED." SOCIALENGINEERING SCAMS OFTENREQUIRES HUMAN INTERACTION ONSOCIAL PLATFORMS ---TRICKINGUSERS INTO MAKING SECURITYMISTAKES....AARON FORD NEVADA ATTORNEYGENERAL "THERE ASKING VICTIMSFOR DONATIONS....OFFERINGADVICE FOR ON UNPROVENTREATMENTS TO LOOK MORELEGITIMATE." BAIT AND SWITCHSCAMS APPEAL TO THOSE WHO WANTTO SAVE MONEY DURING THEPANDEMIC AARON FORD NEVADAATTORNEY GENERAL "THESE ARECRIMINALS THAT ARE ADVERTISINGIN DEMAND MEDICAL SUPPLIESTHAT COULD BE USED FOR THECORONA VIRUS.THESE CRIMINALS WILL DEMAND UPMESSAGES FROM PEOPLE THAT YOUDON'T KNOW.WE HAVE HEARD BEFORE IF ITTHERE -- REPORT ANY SCAMS ORSUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY BY CALLING888-434-9989 ORGO TO AG.NV.GOVTO FILE A COMPLAINT.ALICIA AD LIBSTHE FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS...IT WILL LEND UP TO $300 BILLIONDOLLARS TOCORPORATIONS AND SMALL