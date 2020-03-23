Global  

Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray on monday announced a slew of measures including statewide prohibitory orders to fight coronavirus and warned that the pandemic may go out of hand if it is not stopped now....there is a complete lockdown in 19 states and union territories and partial curbs in 6 states.

In Karnataka food, milk, fish, meat and grocery services to function.

Certain parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh shall also go into lockdown, and Telangana has sealed its borders and public transportation has been banned.

In Goa, tourist buses have been banned AND OTHER NEWS #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown

nearspaceman

nearspaceman RT @nikpet1: Emma had no pre-existing conditions. She has not travelled recently and it’s unknown how she contracted the virus. Children’s… 11 minutes ago

nikpet1

Nicola #NotMyPM #SaveOurNHS🌹 Emma had no pre-existing conditions. She has not travelled recently and it’s unknown how she contracted the virus.… https://t.co/A3bXii5BZo 16 minutes ago

RefugeeTales

The Refugee Tales RT @maybulman: Home Office 'tells 80-year-old cancer patient she must return to Ukraine' despite coronavirus travel ban The ‘absurd’ case… 41 minutes ago

GiBi84526473

GiBi 🇬🇷😷 RT @oulosP: Guangdong provincial health commission a confirmed case of COVID-19 from Turkey. The Chinese patient, a 34-year-old female surn… 50 minutes ago

Dispatch_DD

The Daily Dispatch Zimbabwe’s second Covid-19 coronavirus patient, a 30-year-old man, has died in the capital Harare, state broadcaste… https://t.co/9zsJP4kd88 53 minutes ago

aa816smith

Amelia Smith Emma, who is hospitalized at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, fighting COVID-19… https://t.co/oB8y2Zxgl7 1 hour ago

BartMcCarthy3

Bart McCarthy Tearful father says 'strapping 39-year-old' son in intensive care in heartbreaking warning | UK | News |… https://t.co/9pVTLpHBR0 1 hour ago

kmacradio

KMAC Radio Covid-19 can be life threatening for "anyone"! 12-yr.-old ‘fighting for her life’ had no other conditions https://t.co/kZH28xOTGc 1 hour ago

