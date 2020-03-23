Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray on monday announced a slew of measures including statewide prohibitory orders to fight coronavirus and warned that the pandemic may go out of hand if it is not stopped now....there is a complete lockdown in 19 states and union territories and partial curbs in 6 states.

In Karnataka food, milk, fish, meat and grocery services to function.

Certain parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh shall also go into lockdown, and Telangana has sealed its borders and public transportation has been banned.

In Goa, tourist buses have been banned AND OTHER NEWS #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown