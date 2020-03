'It's getting worse': Italian man speaks out about coronavirus in his community

LOCKDOWN IN ITALY FOR MORETHAN 2 WEEKS.

NINE ON YOURSIDES VERONIKA VERNACHIOSHOWS US LIFE IN NORTHERNITALY THROUGH THE EYES OF AFAMILY.IT WAS MARCH 9TH& THE DAYLORENZO SCALA AND HIS FAMILYHEARD THEIR COUNTRY WAS GOINGINTO LOCKDOWN BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.

LORENZO: .ITSSTRANGE, ITS VERY STRANGE./(2) LORENZO LIVES WITH HISWIFE AND TWO KIDS IN VERONAITALY.

VERONA IS IN NORTHERNITALY BETWEEN VENICE ANDMILAN.

LORENZO: .NOBODY ISAROUND.

PLAYGROUNDS ARECLOSED.

PARKS ARE CLOSED.

YOUCAN NOT GO FOR A WALK, YOUCANT DO ANYTHING.

ITS LIKE AMILITARY SHUT DOWN.

ITS NOT AREAL MILITARY SHUT DOWN, ITSEEMS LIKE A MOVIE./ (15) THISIS VIDEO LORENZO TOOK ON THESTREET OF HIS COMMUNITY.

HESAYS PEOPLE ARE ONLY ALLOWEDOUTSIDE FOR ESSENTIAL ITEMS ..LIKE GROCERIES OR TO GO TO THEDOCTOR.

MILITARY AND POLICEARE BLOCKING THE STREETS.LORENZO: .ITS NOT A NORMALCOLD.

ITS NOT A NORMAL FLU./(5) THIS IS A PRE- TRIAGE TENTOUTSIDE ONE OF THE TWOHOSPITALS IN VERONA.

LORENZOSAYS IN VERONA 1069 PEOPLEARE INFECTED WITH THE CORONAVIRUS.

OUT OF THAT 11 HAVEDIED.

LORENZO: .DONT GO TOPARTIES, DONT GO TO BARS.STAY AWAY FROM PEOPLE.

I KNOWITS DIFFICULT OKAY BUTEVERYTHING STARTED LIKE THATHERE IN ITALY.

THEYUNDERESTIMATED THE PROBABLY.THEY DIDNT CARE AND NOW WEHAVE MORE DEATHS THAN INCHINA.