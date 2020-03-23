Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise

A look at the latest figures behind the coronavirus as UK deaths leap to 303.



Tweets about this Jen Maxfield NJ latest coronavirus cases: 2844 people (up 930 from Sun) 27 deaths (up 7 from Sun) Governor Murphy expects number… https://t.co/I1ZmNQwb7a 28 minutes ago Corey Ciepiela @StefanMolyneux Again, the cases numbers will continue to rise with the increase in testing, that’s obvious. I only… https://t.co/N4FiHapFN2 4 hours ago paul martin SKY NEWS AND CO TAKING GREAT PLEASURE GIVING THE STATISTICS OF POOR UNFORTUNATE PEOPLE WOULDNT IT BE MORE DIGNIFIED… https://t.co/g1u6PnqBFi 8 hours ago Tooot A father and his children from #Gaza rise flowers against a screen that displays the numbers of infections and deat… https://t.co/uHsEkgZ0wY 9 hours ago Lisa McGuire RT @MissAmericaPie: #TEXAS has had 80 confirmed cases of #CoronaVirus with 3 deaths; medical experts claim those numbers COULD rise in comi… 10 hours ago Joe Rodrigues RT @R3DF0X0N3: #China has obviously lied in regards to #coronavirus and the numbers. Over 4000 have died in Italy in which the reported cas… 13 hours ago MissAmericaPie #TEXAS has had 80 confirmed cases of #CoronaVirus with 3 deaths; medical experts claim those numbers COULD rise in… https://t.co/PDOpgx9yt8 14 hours ago #Facts Do Matter @MirrorMan_jls @brianstelter Article from yesterday. Canada's numbers will probably rise now since just got test ki… https://t.co/KhuXgGWl8h 18 hours ago