Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > M.I.A. makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091'

M.I.A. makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
M.I.A. makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091'

M.I.A. makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091'

M.I.A.

Makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091' The 'Paper Planes' hitmaker announced she was stepping away from music in 2016, following the release of her LP 'AIM', but later released standalone track 'P.O.W.A.'

And now, the star has shared the new song with her fans who have signed up to her Patreon, to mark the 15th anniversary of her debut album, 'Arular'.

M.I.A.

Has also shared the lyrics to the track on her Instagram, in which she bemoans "these girls" who are getting "too much credit" for being actresses.

M.I.A.

Via Instagram:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.