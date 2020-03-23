M.I.A.

Makes comeback with new song 'OHMNI 202091' The 'Paper Planes' hitmaker announced she was stepping away from music in 2016, following the release of her LP 'AIM', but later released standalone track 'P.O.W.A.'

And now, the star has shared the new song with her fans who have signed up to her Patreon, to mark the 15th anniversary of her debut album, 'Arular'.

Has also shared the lyrics to the track on her Instagram, in which she bemoans "these girls" who are getting "too much credit" for being actresses.

