Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Tours FEMA Efforts At Javits Center now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 16:29s - Published Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Tours FEMA Efforts At Javits Center Gov. Andrew Cuomo and FEMA officials toured Manhattan's Javits Center where between 1,000 to 2,000 medical beds could soon be set up in Hell's Kitchen to deal with coronavirus COVID-19 cases. 0

