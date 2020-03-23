Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Has COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Husband Has COVID-19 Former presidential hopeful and current Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband has coronavirus, the senator confirmed Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ☘️🇺🇸CountryTrumper🇺🇸☘️ RT @RandPaul: Kelley and I, wish John a speedy recovery. https://t.co/1s8L0jJJzu 9 seconds ago Sam Wilmes RT @OPPAnnie: Gov. Tim Walz is working from home, symptom-free, after learning he’d been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Lt. Gov… 15 seconds ago Resolve.Action.Love @prof_carrington @thewademethod 52 year old husband of Sen. Amy Klobuchar was coughing up blood and experiencing pe… https://t.co/1InHppqgQo 40 seconds ago Hakim Djaballah RT @bbierschbach: -Sen. Klobuchar's husband is hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/YmwMq7qtQE -Gov. Tim Walz in self-quarantine aft… 41 seconds ago