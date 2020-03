New Jersey's Attorney General Issues Final Warning For Individuals, Businesses now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:19s - Published New Jersey's Attorney General Issues Final Warning For Individuals, Businesses He says those who do not obey Gov. Phil Murphy's orders will face criminal charges. 0

New Jersey's Attorney General Issues Final Warning For Individuals, Businesses
MEANTIME NEW JERSEY'S ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUED A FINAL WARNING TODAY FOR INDIVIDUALS AND BUSINESSES, OBEY THE GOVERNOR'S ORDERS OR FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES.
THE TIME FOR WARNING IS OVER AND TIME TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE BY USING ALL OF THE TOOLS AVAILABLE TO US IS RIGHT HERE.
SO IF YOU ARE A RETAIL STORE OR AN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER AND YOU STAY OPENED OR IF YOU ARE A BAR AND YOU KEEP SERVING PATRONS IN YOUR ESTABLISHMENT, CONSIDER THIS AS YOUR FINAL WARNING.
YOUR ACTIONS ARE AGAINST THE LAW IN NEW JERSEY AND YOU WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.
SAME GOES FOR INDIVIDUALS IF YOU OR YOUR FRIENDS DECIDE TO THROW A PARTY AT YOUR HOME AND YOU INVITE 20 OF YOUR CLOSEST FRIENDS, STOP.
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WILL BREAK THAT PARTY UP AND THERE WILL BE CRIMINAL CONSEQUENCES.
HE ALSO SAYS NEW JERSEY COUNTY JAILS WILL BEGIN TO RELEASE SOME PRISONERS TO PREVENT SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.
AN AGREEMENT WAS REACHED SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER ACLU SUED.
ATTORNEY GENERAL SAID RELEASE OF THE LIMITED TO PRISONERS SERVING A YEAR OR LESS, THEY MUST STAY HOME.
NEW JERSEY ALSO WANTS TO REMIND ITS RESIDENTS THEY ARE NOT ALLOWED DURING THIS CRISIS.
GARDEN STATE IS OPERATING A CRISIS TEXT LINE, FAMILY HELP LINE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOT LINE.





