Lost Sense of Smell Could Be Clue to Coronavirus Infection A group of British doctors is warning that anosmia, the loss of smell, and ageusia, the loss of taste, could be signs of coronavirus infection.

Earlier reports from Wuhan, China showed ear, nose and throat specialists as well as eye doctors were infected and dying in large numbers.

Another report from South Korea showed 30 percent of 2,000 patients who tested positive for the new coronavirus experienced anosmia as their major presenting symptom.

Some physicians are now suggesting that those experiencing loss of smell or taste to self-isolate even if those are the only symptoms. Healthcare professionals are also taking extra precautions when treating patients with these symptoms.