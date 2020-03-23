Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 10:00s - Published Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home The Prime Minister said that from this evening people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this João Santana Lopes RT @CatarinaDemony: Boris Johnson urges British people to stay home, says police will have the power to punish those who fail to follow new… 14 minutes ago Catarina Demony Boris Johnson urges British people to stay home, says police will have the power to punish those who fail to follow… https://t.co/tM5Ijb4xxj 17 minutes ago Tom Canham All parks and parks facilities across Bristol are now closed. British travellers have been urged to return home im… https://t.co/uCyAVe6rnC 2 hours ago Tina soffe Politics latest news: Dominic Raab urges British tourists abroad to return home 'while you still can'' | via… https://t.co/yN8dtypPsp 2 hours ago Redtide⭐⭐💡 RT @pittsburghbuz: COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/xuv7TxrjNk via @YouTube 5 hours ago Pittsburgh Buz 🌟✝️🇺🇸🌟 COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/xuv7TxrjNk via @YouTube 5 hours ago Eureka Soul RT @BBCPolitics: "Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it's absolutely crucial" PM Boris Johnson urges the British public to fo… 9 hours ago MAXWORLDFACTS COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/KP5W7UWvqb via @YouTube 11 hours ago