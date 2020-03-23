Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home

Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 10:00s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home

Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home

The Prime Minister said that from this evening people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jsantanalopes

João Santana Lopes RT @CatarinaDemony: Boris Johnson urges British people to stay home, says police will have the power to punish those who fail to follow new… 14 minutes ago

CatarinaDemony

Catarina Demony Boris Johnson urges British people to stay home, says police will have the power to punish those who fail to follow… https://t.co/tM5Ijb4xxj 17 minutes ago

tcanham459

Tom Canham All parks and parks facilities across Bristol are now closed. British travellers have been urged to return home im… https://t.co/uCyAVe6rnC 2 hours ago

SoffeTina

Tina soffe Politics latest news: Dominic Raab urges British tourists abroad to return home 'while you still can'' | via… https://t.co/yN8dtypPsp 2 hours ago

Redtide_Patriot

Redtide⭐⭐💡 RT @pittsburghbuz: COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/xuv7TxrjNk via @YouTube 5 hours ago

pittsburghbuz

Pittsburgh Buz 🌟✝️🇺🇸🌟 COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/xuv7TxrjNk via @YouTube 5 hours ago

Eureka097

Eureka Soul RT @BBCPolitics: "Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it's absolutely crucial" PM Boris Johnson urges the British public to fo… 9 hours ago

MAXWORLDFACTS

MAXWORLDFACTS COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay home, observe so... https://t.co/KP5W7UWvqb via @YouTube 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.