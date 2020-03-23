Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Baltimore Leaders Urge People To Stay Home, Plan To Enforce Rules Requiring Non-Essential Businesses To Close

Baltimore Leaders Urge People To Stay Home, Plan To Enforce Rules Requiring Non-Essential Businesses To Close

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Baltimore Leaders Urge People To Stay Home, Plan To Enforce Rules Requiring Non-Essential Businesses To Close

Baltimore Leaders Urge People To Stay Home, Plan To Enforce Rules Requiring Non-Essential Businesses To Close

The Baltimore Police Department plans to increase business checks to make sure stores are complying with Gov.

Larry Hogan’s order that all non-essential businesses close their doors at 5 p.m.

Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Baltimore Leaders Urge People To Stay Home, Plan To Enforce Rules Requir... https://t.co/u3MwolsQO9 via @YouTube 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.