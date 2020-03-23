Rand Paul Responds To Criticism Over Testing Positive For COVID-19

Republican Sen.

Rand Paul responded to criticism he’s received after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, Paul was tested without showing any symptoms of the virus.

The senator said he tested himself because of his higher than average contact and travel levels.

Paul was criticized for avoiding a self-quarantine before taking the test and going about his life as normal.

He responded: “It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested."