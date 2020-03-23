Moving forward with emergency declaration in Rochester

City leaders in rochester are continuing to take the steps to protect the public from spreading coronavirus.

Council met for a special city council meeting today to discuss declaring a local emergency signed by mayor kim norton.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us from downtown rochester to explain.

Isabella?

Three days ago... mayor kim norton signed a declaration of local emergency in response to the pandemic.

But according to state law á the declaration will expire if it's not approved by council.

Council met today to ratify a declaration of emergency.

Council also is urging gov.

Walz to issue an executive order that would prohibit public and private gatherings and close all noná essential businesses.

A local emergency would direct the city administrator to implement new employee protocol to ensure safety with all city employees.

It also would declare all council and board meetings be held virtually.xxx "these are unprecedented times, we need to take action if we're looking across the world, at what's happening in other countries if we're looking at the united states at our borders where the disease landed first, we need to take quick and really firm action to stop the spread."

This declaration would also allow the city to implement a curfew for residents if they so choose.

Live in rochester ib thanks isabella.

The declaration was recommended by the league of minnesota cities to ensure the city of rochester has their own authority on how the community should behave.

/// after a somewhat gloomy start