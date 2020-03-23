Amazon Prime Delays Are Now as Long as a Month As of Sunday, many non-essential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date.

An Amazon spokesperson released a statement regarding the blanket delay.

Amazon Statement, via Vox Amazon Statement, via Vox Faced with brick and mortar shortages, shoppers have turned to Amazon for their supplies in droves.

Amazon announced that it was "temporarily prioritizing" essentials items in its warehouses, so that it "can more quickly receive, restock and deliver these products to customers.” The items include "household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products."