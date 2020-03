Kern County Public Health releases map of confirmed COVID-19 cases

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THEY ARERELEASING THOSE LOCATIONS - KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH NOW SAYINGTHEY WERE WAITING FOR FIVECONFIRMED CASES IN THE COUNTYBEFORE RELEASING THAT MAP.HEALTH OFFICIALS HERE ANNOUNCINGTHAT THE COMMUNITY IS AT HIGHERRISK NOW."THERE IS COMMUNITYTRANSMISSION, WE BELIEVETHERE IS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSIONIN KERN COUNTY."KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHANNOUNCING THE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES IN KERN COUNTYJUMPED FROM FIVE TO 12 IN JUST24 HOURS..ARE WE NOW HIGHER THAN ALOW-RISK LEVEL." CORSON: "YES ATTHIS POINT THAT IS EVIDENT WITHTHE CHANGES THAT HAVE BEENOCCURRING."KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHRELEASING A MAP SHOWING THEGENERAL LOCATIONS OF THESE CASES- THIS AFTER AN OUTCRY BY MANYRESIDENTS DEMANDING HEALTHOFFICIALS TO PROVIDE THATINFORMATION LIKE MOSTNEIGHBORING COUNTIES ARE.

-"WE HAVE BEEN WORKING HARD TOFIGURE AT WHAT LEVEL TOALLOW THIS INFORMATION TO BEPRESENTED PUBLICLYWITHOUT RISKING THESE INDIVIDUALPATIENTS."MORE AND MORE RESIDENTS HAVEBEEN WEARING FACE MASKS INRECENT DAYS - MANY AFRAID OFWHAT LIES AHEAD."I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO MAKE OFIT, IT'S JUST REALLY SCARYAND I DON'T WANT TO COME OUT.""THIS IS GETTING VERY SERIOUSNOW - AND IT'S GETTING OUT OFCONTROL."SO FAR NEARLY 200 PEOPLE HAVETESTED NEGATIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS IN KERN COUNTY -WITH 300 TESTS STILL PENDING.THE CAPACITY TO TEST MORE PEOPLEIS ALSO INCREASING,ACCORDING TO HEALTH OFFICIALS.CORSON: ALL OF OUR HOSPITALS AREABLE TO TEST AND WE HAVEACCELERATED URGENT CARE,PRIORITY URGENT CARE AND OMNITHAT ARE ALSO CONDUCTING TESTS,SO AT THIS TIME THERE ARENO TESTING SHORTAGE IN OURCOMMUNITY."COUNTIES ARE.

WE ALSO ASKED HEALTH OFFICIALS IF THEY CAN CONFIRM SOME SORT OF AGE RANGE OF THESE PATIENTS LIKE MANY OTHER COUNTIES ARE - THEY SAID AT THIS TIME THEY WILL NOT BE RELEASING THAT INFORMATION - AND WILL NOT BE IDENTIFYING WHETHER THESE ARE INDIVIDUALS WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS. OFFICIALS SAID THEY WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS WHAT INFORMATION IS APPROPRIATE TO BE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC. FOR NOW LIVE IN EAST BAKERSFIELD, BAYAN WANG - 23ABC CONNECTING YOU. GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM IS CURRENTLY ADD