Innovation Or Instinct: What’s Stopping Advanced TV?: Beet Retreat Panel

SAN JUAN, PR -- What's to blame for lack of forward momentum in advanced TV targeting?

Is it inadequate technology or executives who are not yet ready to embrace it?

At Beet Retreat San Juan 2020, a panel dubbed Investment and Innovation – Where Next?

Chewed over that topic: Tal Chalozin, CTO & Co-Founder, Innovid Michael Parkes, CRO, VideoAmp Philip Smolin, Chief Strategy Officer, Amobee Chicken or egg?

Moderator Ashley J.

Swartz, CEO of Furious Corp, kicked off by asking what was to blame for lack of forward momentum in advanced TV targeting.

"We don't have technology problems, we don't have ad problems, we don't have media problems. We have business problems," she said.

"I think that's the reality.

"We find ourselves at this point right now where the business problems have the signal to noise ratio.

The business problems I think are louder than the technological problems." Innovid's Chalozin said he sees a "chicken-and-egg" problem: "The tools have to exist before the buyers can actually execute against a holistic plan against linear and OTT." Agencies not on the same page As if to illustrate the problem, Amobee's Smolin described a recent discovery he was able to make for a brand client for which it has recently conducted cross-channel measurement.

"Seventy-three percent of their impressions within a single campaign were going to 12% of the household," he said.

"It's shocking to look at.

These are smart people and they're working with good agencies.

"You have a national agency which has a siloed wall between TV investment and digital trading.

You then have an ecosystem of tier-two agencies which are not using the same measurement as the tier-one agency.

Many brands have higher-order efficiency issues that we're already skipping over in these discussions.

"Based on what we've seen with other brands using tools and data available today that can probably drive about a 15% to 20% improvement in efficient use of their overall TV budget holistically." Is measurement to blame?

VideoAmp's Parkes said, actually, technology is not yet advanced enough.

"There has been a organisational shift within the agencies, within the brands to be able to plan and execute against (new platforms)," he said.

"But there is still a big shift that needs to happen on the technology side.

I don't think it's anywhere near done in terms of the technology innovation that has to happen.

Tools have to exist before the buyers can actually execute against a holistic plan against linear and OTT." However, Innovid's Chalozin disagreed.

"I must say I don't think that this is accurate to blame that and say that this is the reason for a problem," he said.

"(Fragmentation) is the current state of connected television.

There's many ways to buy content.

This problem is not going to go away.

This video was produced at the Beet Retreat San Juan 2020

