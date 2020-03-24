Locals respond to Governor's stay-at-home order

Like groundhog day -- governor holcomb today called for at least two more weeks of self- isolation ... two more weeks for people already dealing with boredom and supply shortages.

So we asked fox 55's mallory beard to ask some of you what you thought about the stay-at-home order.

Here's what you had to say.

Nancy morgan waited for governor eric holcomb's address this afternoon, but like plenty of other locals, she needed to grocery shop while she could.

"he's probably gonna say you have to stay home, except for like the grocery and the pharmacy."

She was correct.

At noon, holcomb issued a stay-at-home order for hoosiers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But morgan's family is among those that'll still be working.

"well most of 'em are still going to work because they're nurses and in hospitals, but the kids being home from school; that's kind of a neat thing.

I like that."

Holcomb's order put a brief stop to these guys in the chimney cleaning business.

"my work is closing down because we wanna help stop it for sure."

Before the order they did what they could to take precautions.

"we just made sure that we maintained a cleanliness like clean uniforms, washing our hands every so often and things like that."

Though holcomb's order is meant to help hoosiers, some are still experiencing virus panic.

Especially in grocery stores.

"the krogers in kendalville, they didn't have no meat hardly so i asked him to bring me up here, and i got lucky up here, but there's a limit on everything."

Like other shoppers, dwayne brother had to drive him all the way from kendallvillve just find groceries today.

"there's no paper towels; there's no toilet paper.

So it's getting hard.

It's getting scarce right now."

But on the brght side, he was able to stock up before bundling up in the house for a couple weeks.

In fort wayne, mallory beard, fox 55 news.