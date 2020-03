Coronavirus Questions: Dr. Finney of D'Youville answers some of your questions

WEDNESDAY.UPDATES ABOUT THEVIRUS ARE COMING INFAST AND FURIOUS.BUT WITH SOME OFTHESE NEW ANSWERSCOME A HOST OFQUESTIONS.JEFF RUSACK ISANSWERING SOME OFYOUR QUESTIONSTONIGHT.RUSACKQUESTIONSDR. MAUREENFINNEY/DEAN OFHEALTHPROFESSIONS,D'YOUVILLEQUESTIONSHEY, EVERYONE IT'SJEFF RUSACK HERE INMY HOME STUDIO.EVERYONE HAS AHOME STUDIO RIGHT?

IGUESS WE ALL DO.

WEALL HAVE CELLPHONES.

HEY!

YOU'VEBEEN ASKING US A LOTOF GREAT QUESTIONSABOUT CORONAVIRUSAND WE'RE GOING TOANSWER SOME OFTHEM.

WE HAVE ANEXPERT READY TO GORIGHT NOW.

TO TAKESOME OF YOURQUESTIONS.JIMMY FROMKENMORE WANTS TOKNOW IF THE VIRUSCAN BE TRANSFEREDBY JUST BREATHING?THERE HAVE NOT ANYCASES OF PASSAGETHROUGH THE AIRALONE.JANE FROMLOCKPORT WANTS TOKNOW IF THERE ISRISK CONTRACTINGTHE VIRUS FROMTAKE-OUT FOODCONTAINERS.THE RISK IS VERYLOW.

TAKE THESEPRECAUTIONS IFYOU'RE WORRIED.OPEN IT UP AND TAKEYOUR OWN UTENSILS,TAKE THE FOOD OUTOF THE CONTAINER,PUT IT ON A SEPERATEPLATE, AND IF IT'SWARM FOOD, HEAT ITUP.DAVID FROMKENMORE WANTS TOKNOW IF CAN CATCHTHE VIRUS TWICE.IT IS POSSIBLE..

BUTUNLIKELY.AT THE MOMENT WECAN ALL FEEL PRETTYASSURED THAT ONCEYOU ELICIT ARESPONSE YOUSHOULD HOPEFULLY BEOK.SHARON FROM OLEANWANTS TO KNOW IFPETS CAN GETCOVID-19.THERE ARE SOMEREPORTS..

BUTNOTHING TO WORRYABOUT.IN THIS TIME OF SOCIALISOLATION, ANYTHINGTHAT CAN BRINGCOMFORT ORNORMALCY TO YOURDAILY ROUTINE ISEMBRACED.SO THERE YOU HAVE IT.IF YOU HAVE MOREQUESTIONS FORQUESTIONS FOR US.MAKE SURE YOU ASKUS.

WE HAVE ASECTION ON OURWEBSITE WKBW.COM,SPECIFICALLY FORYOUR CORONOVIRUSQUESTIONS.

JEFFRUSACK 7 EWNWE WILL DEDIYOU CANONYOUR CORONOVIRUSQUESTIONS.

JEFFRUSACK 7 EWNWE WILL DEDICATE AREPORTER TOWARDSANSWERING YOURQUESTIONS EVERYDAY.YOU CAN SEND USYOUR QUESTIONS