The learning curve for virtual classrooms

School closures due to COVID-19 have prompted schools to transition to online learning. Brent Yeager, assistant superintendent of learning services at Olathe Public Schools, said some lessons will be online and interactive with staff members while others will consist of packet learning.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The learning curve for virtual classrooms TAXYPAYER... AND ANEXTRA 15-HUNDREDDOLLARS FOR EACH CHILD.FOR THOUSANDS OFKANSAS STUDENTS ---THEY ARE LEARNING HOWTO TRANSITION FROM THECLASSROOM -- TO THEKITCHEN TABLE FOR THEIRSTUDIES.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN TALKEDTO DISTRICT LEADERS --ON THE PLAN TO TEACHVIRTUAL CLASSES.WITH THE SIZE OF THEOLATHE SCHOOL SYSTEM:3,000 CERTIFIED TEACHERSAND MORE THAN 30,000STUDENTS - THESUPERINTENDENT TELLSME THEY ARE GOING TOHAVE TO BE READY TOMEET THE LEARNINGNEEDS OF STUDENTS.SOME LESSONS WILL BEONLINE AND INTERACTIVEWITH STAFF MEMBERS -SOME WILL CONSIST OFPACKET LEARNING.JUST AS I'M COMING TOYOU FROM MY KITCHEN -ADAPTING TO A NEWNORMAL IS WHAT THIS ISGOING TO TAKE.John Aolison/ SuperintendentOlathePublic Schools"Just know uncharteredterritory for all of us, we aregoing to get through thistogether."A MESSAGE OF HOPETONIGHT AS ONLINELEARNING IS JUST A WEEKAWAY IN OLATHE PUBLICSCHOOLS.Brent Yeager/Assistantsuperintendent for learningservices"we have teams of teachersright now working with staff atthe district level in teams bygrade levewe want to be sure thatget out to our studentsbetween now and the end ofthe year."WHAT CAN FAMILIESEXPECT THIS TO LOOKLIKE?Johnwe are trying to balance whacan be student-lead howmuch can we really askparents to step in and fill thatvoid so that's one of thechallenges that we have."A STATE TASK FORCE OFABOUT 25 TEACHERS AREHELPING EDUCATORSNAVIGATE THESE NEWWATERS IUNPRECEDENTED TIMES.ALL OF THE LESSONPLANS WILL BE PUTTOGETHER BY OLATHETEACHERS.Brent"Even if it's a student thatdoesn't have a high level oftechnology at their householdthey will be able to interacthopefully with the content thatway."A CONCERN FOR MANYFAMILIES IS CONSISTENCYACROSS THE PLETHORAOF LEARNING PLATFORMSEVERYONE WILL USEBASED ON INDIVIDUALNEEDS.Brent"We have to be ready to takeour students when they comeback to us hopefully next fallinour school buildings and reallyspend some time getting toknow what did theyaccomplish during the lastperiod of the year and what dowe need to do to bolster upthose students that weren'table to access the informationfor one reason or another."ACKNOWLEDGING THATREAL LIFE MIGHT CAUSE ADISRUPTION FOR SOMESTUDENTS.Brent"But even some of thestudents with great technologyaccess are caring for littles -for little brothers and sistersand things like that right nowso that mom and dad can goto work."STAFF IS STILLCONNECTING WITH THEIRSTUDENTS.Brent" we're all in this together andwe're gonna get through it andwe're going to wrap our armsaround each other when wecan."AND ONCE MORE AS THEYPASS THE MILESTONE OFGRADUATING HIGHSCHOOL.John"That group, that class of2020 is some of the mostcaring compassionate groupof students I've ever beenassociated with."IN KANSAS CITY/OLATHE?GABRIELLA PAGAN,





