ICE will not be at health care facilities

Melissa Sweet RT @gabriellechan: For eg, in my area, Murrumbidgee Local Health District is looking to double intensive care capacity at Griffith and Wag… 10 minutes ago

Trooper RT @DrAhmedKalebi: When #COVID19 sickness starts presenting in our people, it would be MEANINGLESS & DANGEROUS for patients to go to health… 13 minutes ago

Candice Patton Rocks/IrisWestAllen/Kophie/Sharpwin THIS!!! They think only ppl w/Coronavirus will be dying and forget that the fact that health care facilities will… https://t.co/wYUo0RTPew 23 minutes ago

Peter Petropoulos RT @mattdpearce: “IATSE's Theatre Wardrobe Locals, the Hollywood Costumers Local and Costume Designers Guild are leading an effort through… 37 minutes ago

Dr Ahmed Kalebi When #COVID19 sickness starts presenting in our people, it would be MEANINGLESS & DANGEROUS for patients to go to h… https://t.co/TKGLBjAZBm 1 hour ago

QMOM RT @Ivancajado: Pres. Trump announced that the U.S. will convert 2 Navy ships into floating hospitals 2 provide relief 2 overcrowded medica… 1 hour ago

ravi sankar @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sad but truth is that we will see Covid19 casualties fo… https://t.co/eK18S2lfra 1 hour ago