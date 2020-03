Jesse Ritka's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/23) now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:49s - Published Jesse Ritka's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/23) Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a storm system passing to our south and it will be cooler near Lake Michigan with highs in the low 40s there and mid-40s inland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jesse Ritka's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/23) AS WELL.AND THIS MORNING MOTHER NATUREGAVE US SOMETHING TO PLAY WITH.WE HAD A LITTLE BIT OF SNOW MOVETHROUGH ABOUT ACROSSMILWAUKEE COUNTY.A LITTLE DOWN TOWARD THE SOUTH.ABOUT 1.1 INCHES.BUT WE DID MAKE SOMETHING TODAYIN HONOR OF NATIONAL PUPPY DAYTODAY.SO I THINK IT'S A HINT OF MYKIDS ARE ASKING FOR A PUPPY.SO THIS IS WHAT'S LEFT OF OURSNOW PUPPY!A LOT OF IT'S BEEN METINGTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.BUT -- MELTING THROUGHOUT THEDAY.I ASKED YOU TO SEND IN YOURPUPPY PICTURES, BECAUSE WE'DLOVE TO SEE ANOTHER PUPPYPICTURE.THIS IS RITTER GETTING READY FORTHE RAIN IN THE FORECAST AND NOTTOMORROW.BUT WE'LL GET THERE IN JUST ALITTLE BIT.ANOTHERONE I THOUGHT REMINDED ME OF OURSNOW PUPPY BEFORE IT STARTED TOMELT AND YOU COULD SEE THELEAVES.IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE TAKINGYOUR DOG OUT FOR A WALKTOMORROW, I'D SAY WAIT UNTIL THEMIDDLE OF THE LATE MORNINGHOURS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU'RE BYTHE LAKEFRONT.WE WILL START OFF WITH CLOUDS ASTHE DAY PROGRESSES.A BIT MORE SUNSHINE EXPECTED.BUT NOTICE AFTER ABOUT 3:00, THETEMPERATURES START TO DROP NEARTHE LAKEFRONT BECAUSE THATCOLDER WIND COMES OFF THE LAKE.ACROSS MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WE'REAT 40.5 DEGREES.STILL HAVE A WINDCHILL HERE INMILWAUKEE, AROUND 36 DEGREES ISWHAT IT FEELS LIKE WITH ARELATIVELY LIGHT WIND OF THE 36ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURE INWAUKESHA.38 IN RACINE.OFFICIALLY 40 DEGREES AT THEAIRPORT.ALL OF US DEALING WITH A LITTLEBIT OF A STEADY WIND, SO THATWILL KEEP OUR TEMPERATURES FROMDROPPING TOO LOW TONIGHT.YOU CAN STILL SEE YOUR BREATH.FUTURE FORECAST SHOWS MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.AS WE HEAD INTO YOUR TUESDAYMORNING, AND INTO THE AFTERNOONHOURS, WE WILL SEE SOMECLEARING.SO AGAIN, A CHANCE TO SEE SOMEOF THE SUN BY THE END OF THEDAY.WEDNESDAY, THAT IS THE BEST DAYOUT OF THE ENTIRE WEEK BECAUSEWE WILL START OFF WITH SUNSHINE,A SOUTHWESTERLY WIND WILL KEEPTHAT LAKE BREEZE FROM COMING.BUT AS THE DAY PROGUESSES, HERECOMES -- PROGRESSES, HERE COMESA COLD FRONT ON THE WAY AND THATWILL BRING US A CHANCE FORCLOUDS AND SOME RAIN.THE SNOW, THAT STAYS ALL UP TOOUR NORTH.BUT WE'LL LOOK AT RAIN LATEWEDNESDAY EVENING.WE'RE TALKING 50s ON WEDNESDAYBEFORE THAT COLD FRONT ARRIVES.TONIGHT MOSTLY CLOUDY.AN ISOLATED SPRINKLE POSSIBLE,34 DEGREES WITH THE LIGHTSOUTHERLY WIND.TOMORROW, MOSTLY CLOUDY SIZE,AGAIN.44 DEGREES AT THE LAKE.47 AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.SO A TOUCH WARM AWAY.YOUR SEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWSTHAT HIGH OF 54.MAN, THAT'S GOING TO BE A NICEDAY ON WEDNESDAY.GO ON A BIKE RIDE, TAKE THE DOGFOR A WALK.INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE COLDFRONT SWINGS THROUGH.HIT AND MISS SCATTERED RAINCHANCES.A WINTERY MIX CLOSER TO THEWEEKEND.BUT NOT A WASHOUT ANY OF TH





