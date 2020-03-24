Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus

Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus

Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus

Angela Merkel&apos;s initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/flPtV9lmLT https://t.co/sxigrO812W 1 hour ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/9tU5AZhd6o https://t.co/Uru7CGwHpa 6 hours ago

WAMJJD1

DAVIL IN$ID€ RT @NEWS_MAKER: Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/9TGSAI72lu 8 hours ago

NEWS_MAKER

NEWS MAKER Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/9TGSAI72lu 8 hours ago

JENin140

Jen RT @ReutersTV: Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/8prrUOeaD8 https://t.co/WzgBw3M5VN 10 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Merkel initially tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/8prrUOeaD8 https://t.co/WzgBw3M5VN 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.