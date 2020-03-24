Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Moore claims Trump was happy Tom Hanks got coronavirus

Michael Moore claims Trump was happy Tom Hanks got coronavirus

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Michael Moore claims Trump was happy Tom Hanks got coronavirus

Michael Moore claims Trump was happy Tom Hanks got coronavirus

'Bowling for Columbine' filmmaker Michael Moore is revealing what his White House source is telling him about what Donald Trump said when he heard Tom Hanks contracted COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PotterOnPoltics

POTTER ON POLITICS RT @PotterOnPoltics: Here’s Michael Moore(on) missing a chance to correctly blame #Trump, & his mute sycophants, for literally prioritizing… 3 days ago

PotterOnPoltics

POTTER ON POLITICS Here’s Michael Moore(on) missing a chance to correctly blame #Trump, & his mute sycophants, for literally prioritiz… https://t.co/gW19pXrbAb 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.