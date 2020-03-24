Firefighters perform 'hand washing' dance in southern India

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
A group of firefighters dance on the street to boost morale and spread hand washing awareness in Pudukkottai, in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

A group of firefighters dance on the street to boost morale and spread hand washing awareness in Pudukkottai, in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The video from Monday (March 23) shows firefighters of Tamil Nadu fire department dancing in the middle of the road and showing passing motorists how to wash their hands.




