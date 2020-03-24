Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News

AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500.

WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK WHEN THE PRIME MINISTER WILL ADDRESS THE COUNTRY ON CORONAVIRUS.