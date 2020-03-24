Chicago Will Begin Providing More Than 1,000 Empty Hotel Rooms to House Coronavirus Patients or Those Awaiting Test Results 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:43s - Published Chicago Will Begin Providing More Than 1,000 Empty Hotel Rooms to House Coronavirus Patients or Those Awaiting Test Results Five Chicago hotels are ready to provide 1,000 hotel rooms for Coronavirus patients and those waiting for test results after forging a deal with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

