Lionel Richie reworking We are The World anthem amid coronavirus pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published Lionel Richie reworking We are The World anthem amid coronavirus pandemic Lionel Richie is planning to revive the star-studded aid anthem, We Are The World, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this