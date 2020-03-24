Watch: PM Modi interacts with journalists amid coronavirus threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with media personnel via video conferencing.

The interaction was held amid the coronavirus threat.

The Prime Minister interacted with media heads and stakeholders of various organisation from across the nation.

PM said it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up as the country tackles the spread of coronavirus, and emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering.

PM Modi added the citizens need to be assured that the government is committed to countering the impact of COVID-19.