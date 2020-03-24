Hartselle Flu Clinic To Open Today

Phillips is live in madison county.

But first, we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross.

Rodneya is in morgan county where the first fever and flu clinic is opening up in hartselle.

The clinic behind me here in hartselle is for people who have already seen their doctor and need to be tested for the flu or other respiratory illnesses.

And if warranted -- they could be tested for coronavirus.

The president of decatur morgan hospital told us this clinic will help reduce the number of people in the emergency room.

Anyone screened by their doctor can come to the testing site where they will remain in their car the entire time.

The patient will call a phone number and a medical professional will come to their car to complete the test.

Right now there are no confirmed cases in morgan county -- and officials say they're doing everything they can to keep people safe.

Right now we're doing everything we can to plan for a potential surge for the further out that is as far the testing and surge of sprints it gives us time to plan it's not a covid 19 testing site it's a fever and flu clinic to test individuals and if they need further testing then they will again refer them to a site that can test them for covid 19 again -- not everyone will be tested for coronavirus -- just people who have been pre- screened by their doctor to be tested.

If you do come to this clinic -- you'll need a form of photo id, your health insurance card, and a cell phone if you have one.

You're also asked to wear a mask if you have one available.

Reporting live in hartselle, rr, waay 31 news.