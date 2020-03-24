Global  

Denver to Keep Marijuana Dispensaries and Liquor Stores Open During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Denver to Keep Marijuana Dispensaries and Liquor Stores Open During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Denver to Keep Marijuana Dispensaries and Liquor Stores Open During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Citizens of Denver may have just been given an order to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it's liquor and marijuana stores will be closed.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

