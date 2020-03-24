Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow urges people not to 'abuse freedom' amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow urges people not to 'abuse freedom' amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow urges people not to 'abuse freedom' amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow has urged people not to "abuse the freedoms we still have" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

