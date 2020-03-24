Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Singapore scientists study genes to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

Singapore scientists study genes to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Singapore scientists study genes to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

Singapore scientists study genes to fast-track coronavirus vaccine

Scientists in Singapore believe they have developed a way to track genetic changes that accelerates testing of vaccines against a coronavirus that has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide.

The team hope it can be an important step in fighting the pandemic.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sammikli

sam mikli سام ميكلى RT @Reuters: Scientists in Singapore say they have developed a way to track genetic changes that speeds testing of vaccines against a coron… 2 seconds ago

abeautifulmind7

Savio Shetty RT @geddiejdk: A group of Singapore scientists say they have developed a way to speed up the testing of coronavirus vaccines to just days r… 2 minutes ago

dave204

David Fergus RT @NilTaskin: Scientists in Singapore say they have developed a way to track genetic changes that speeds testing of vaccines against a cor… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.