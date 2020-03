Omar Abdullah freed after nearly 8 months, says 'A very different world today '| Oneindia News

AFTER HIS FATHER FAROOQ ABDULLAH NOW THE FORMER CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS BEEN RELEASED TODAY AFTER NEARLY EIGHT MONTHS IN DETENTION IN KASHMIR, ONAR TWWEETED OUT SAYING "A VERY DIFFERENT WORLD TODAY" TO THE ONE THAT EXISTED ON AUGUST 5, WHEN HE WAS PLACED IN DETENTION.

THE FORMER CHIEF MINISTER WAS DETAINED ALONG WITH HUNDREDS OF POLITICIANS IN AUGUST, WHEN THE CENTRE DECIDED TO END SPECIAL STATUS TO THE FORMER STATE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR AND DIVIDED IT INTO TWO UNION TERRITORIES.

HE WAS SEEN EMERGING FROM THE HARI NIWAS GUEST HOUSE NEAR HIS OFFICIAL HOME IN SRINAGAR, SPORTING A WHITE BEARD AND SURROUNDED BY PEOPLE IN MASKS ON ACCOUNT OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.