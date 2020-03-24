Trump's Approval Ratings Unsullied By CoronaVirus

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Political analysts have called his response to the pandemic lax and ignorant.

But, his response to the pandemic has not hurt his approval ratings.

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump's approval rating is actually on the rise.

Monmouth University has the President's approval rating at 48%.

Rasmussen and Emerson has his approval rating at 46% each.