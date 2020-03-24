Reports are flying that Brie Larson will be the next Avengers leader 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published Reports are flying that Brie Larson will be the next Avengers leader Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, is rumoured to lead the 'Avengers 5' movie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this